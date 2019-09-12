Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.23. 104,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,570. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.