Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.50, 5,493,031 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,643,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $830,984.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,829.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $330,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,881. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 111,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 761,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

