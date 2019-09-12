ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 55,442 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,442 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 151.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 755,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 455,351 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after buying an additional 380,796 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 239,671 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,786,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after buying an additional 154,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. 3,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $63.52.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.