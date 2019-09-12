ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 64,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.26. 2,607,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,437,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.81. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $538.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $10,436,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,244,072 shares of company stock worth $416,434,607. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

