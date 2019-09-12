ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 90.5% in the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,773 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 615,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,122. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average is $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $162.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

