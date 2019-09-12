ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 415,575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $108,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,110,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848,382. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

