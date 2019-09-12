Ethereum Classic Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $704.69 million and approximately $474.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $6.21 or 0.00059687 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and Binance. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.01738577 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 113,419,376 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Poloniex, YoBit, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, Upbit, C2CX, Binance, Bitsane, Exrates, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Coinone, CoinBene, BitForex, ABCC, Bitbns, RightBTC, CoinEx, Kucoin, HBUS, Kraken, Crex24, CPDAX, FCoin, CoinEgg, BigONE, Exmo, Coinnest, LBank, CoinExchange, OKCoin International, ZB.COM, Gatehub, Stocks.Exchange, CoinTiger, QBTC, BtcTrade.im, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinbase Pro, Ovis, BTC Markets, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, C-CEX, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Indodax, ChaoEX, Korbit, Koineks, Bibox, Huobi, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, EXX and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

