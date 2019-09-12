EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,954 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,398,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,581,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,438,000 after acquiring an additional 165,855 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,225,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 243,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,335 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,718 shares of company stock worth $14,160,258 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.02. 8,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $104.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

