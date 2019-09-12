Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.29. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 602 shares.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Entree Resources from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 million and a PE ratio of -9.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Entree Resources news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 514,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$182,470.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,641,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,942,867.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,344,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,970 over the last ninety days.

Entree Resources Company Profile (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

