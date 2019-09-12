Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.44.

ET traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. 5,162,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,483,001. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 106.09%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

