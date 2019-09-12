Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 418100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ENA)

Enablence Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for access, metro, and long-haul markets worldwide. The company offers a line of transmit optical sub-assembly (TOSA) and receive optical sub-assembly (ROSA) products; a range of arrayed waveguide gratings; multicast switches and iROAD solutions for multi-channel reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer; and PLC-based VOA/Multiplexer modules.

