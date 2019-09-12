Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,144,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 3,777,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENBL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $91,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENBL traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 420,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.44.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

