Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,144,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 3,777,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ENBL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $91,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ENBL traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 420,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.44.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
