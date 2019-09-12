EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of EMC Insurance Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 8,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,121. EMC Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $780.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.31.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 734.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in EMC Insurance Group by 444.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EMC Insurance Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

