Elite Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Elite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Elite has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Elite has a market cap of $395,858.00 and $102.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003383 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001795 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00061812 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,285,367,417 coins and its circulating supply is 26,483,014,302 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

