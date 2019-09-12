Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,682,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the July 31st total of 11,459,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,473. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 88.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

