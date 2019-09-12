Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Up 7.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$16.00. The company traded as high as C$12.36 and last traded at C$12.19, 1,558,765 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,190,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -5.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.54.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.