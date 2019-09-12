Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0588 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $12.88 million and $42,469.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00668009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,892,560 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

