Eight Capital Lowers Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Price Target to C$7.50

Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Cobalt 27 Capital from a buy rating to a tender rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$10.50 to C$5.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark lowered Cobalt 27 Capital from an outperform rating to a tender rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cobalt 27 Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cobalt 27 Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.50.

Shares of KBLT traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.10. 636,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,086. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cobalt 27 Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.27 and a 12 month high of C$6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.07.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

