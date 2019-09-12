Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.87

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 10166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.89 and a current ratio of 20.89.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine Siu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $196,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,171,700 over the last 90 days. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

