EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $167,889.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.45 or 0.04362693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000119 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

