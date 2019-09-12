EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECC. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 115,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is 150.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 954.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 110.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 136,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 47.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

