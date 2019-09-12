DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.64 ($127.49).

ETR:RHM opened at €116.50 ($135.47) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of €107.16 and a 200 day moving average of €102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 1-year high of €118.25 ($137.50).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

