Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DNKN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,906. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

