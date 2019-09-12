Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
DNKN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.
Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,906. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.
In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
About Dunkin Brands Group
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
