Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duluth to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,498. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $288.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

