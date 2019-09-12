DraftCoin Reaches Market Cap of $153,969.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a market cap of $153,969.00 and $77.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,666,035 coins and its circulating supply is 8,666,035 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.