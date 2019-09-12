Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.96, approximately 164,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 250,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOVA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $443.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.58.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 427,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $166,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 610,916 shares of company stock worth $8,689,169 and have sold 27,807 shares worth $422,464. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 164,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

