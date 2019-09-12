Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Down 58.9% in August

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLPN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dolphin Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

In other news, CEO William Iv O’dowd acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

DLPN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 88 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

