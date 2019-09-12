DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.48

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.48 and traded as high as $45.10. DNB Financial shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 529 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNBF shares. ValuEngine cut DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). DNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DNB Financial Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. DNB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNB Financial by 29.6% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNB Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

