Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $79,714.00 and $42.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 33,519,568 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

