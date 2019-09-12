Desire (DSR) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $20,070.00 and approximately $16,909.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,380.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.01744370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.02903327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00666839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00724138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00430796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,892,946 coins and its circulating supply is 9,292,946 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

