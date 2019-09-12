Dero Tops One Day Volume of $1.94 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Dero has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $1.94 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00005068 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,778 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

