DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

