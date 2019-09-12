Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $28.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

DNLI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,351. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $152,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $380,593.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,914 shares of company stock worth $1,319,930 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,632,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 194,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

