Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to report sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $9.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.51%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.37.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $974,576. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DK traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.66. Delek US has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

