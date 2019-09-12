DaTa eXchange (DTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,933.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $7,933.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.04423475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

