Dash (DASH) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Dash has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $85.28 or 0.00819240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and ABCC. Dash has a total market capitalization of $770.52 million and $238.97 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,035,396 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, B2BX, OpenLedger DEX, Bisq, Coinhub, TradeOgre, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, C2CX, Bitsane, Ovis, Bithumb, Kucoin, Braziliex, Kraken, COSS, HitBTC, Exrates, Upbit, LocalTrade, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Tidex, Coinroom, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, xBTCe, C-CEX, Bleutrade, BitBay, Mercatox, Cryptomate, Bittrex, CEX.IO, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Poloniex, Koineks, Indodax, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Altcoin Trader, Coinrail, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, LBank, ZB.COM, WEX, ABCC, Iquant, HBUS, Bitinka, ACX, Bittylicious, C-Patex, Bitbns, Liquid, WazirX, Binance, Bit-Z, Negocie Coins, Crex24, Bibox, YoBit, Livecoin, Coinsquare, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Graviex, BiteBTC, BitFlip, Huobi and Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

