DAOstack Market Cap Hits $3.19 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $351.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00201534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.01156056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00086630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

