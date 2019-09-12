CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Holdings Raised by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

