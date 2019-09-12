Curtiss-Wright Corp. Plans — Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,145. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,042 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.