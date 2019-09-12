Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:CBP remained flat at $GBX 300 ($3.92) during midday trading on Wednesday. 534,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.42. Curtis Banks Group has a 12-month low of GBX 251.10 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 339 ($4.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 million and a PE ratio of 20.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

