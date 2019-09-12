CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Down 4.4% This Week

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $56,456.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00431787 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00097968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038642 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.