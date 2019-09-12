CryCash Price Tops $0.0813 on Exchanges (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $383,565.00 and approximately $772.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,717,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

