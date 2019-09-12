Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CL King upgraded shares of Crocs from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. Crocs has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Crocs by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 919.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 87,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,426,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.