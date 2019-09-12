CROAT Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,815.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $64,815.00 and approximately $334.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 69,698,838 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

