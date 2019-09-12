Critical Contrast: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) versus Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for aTyr Pharma and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 2 1 0 2.33 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 294.59%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.54, suggesting a potential upside of 70.44%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$34.51 million N/A N/A Momenta Pharmaceuticals $75.59 million 18.03 -$176.06 million ($2.03) -6.80

aTyr Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -76.84% -48.15% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -324.41% -55.24% -41.51%

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals beats aTyr Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

