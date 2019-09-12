Credits (CS) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Tidex and Kucoin. Credits has a total market cap of $18.53 million and $1.38 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002231 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,236,324 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, WazirX, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.