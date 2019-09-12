COVA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. COVA has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $1.03 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.01160845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

