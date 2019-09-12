Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CZZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. 1,342,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,502. Cosan has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after buying an additional 928,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,573,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,186,000 after purchasing an additional 846,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $8,897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 687.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 627,313 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.