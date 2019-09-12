Corus Entertainment Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

CJR.B traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.45. 319,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.17. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$3.76 and a 1-year high of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CJR.B shares. National Bank Financial set a C$8.50 target price on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

