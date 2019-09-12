CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CPLG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 336,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $591.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

